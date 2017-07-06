The Principal of the college, Dr HK Chaliha read out the welcome speech. In his speech, Sonowal said that Kaliabor College has contributed a lot for the student community and he hoped that it will become an ideal college through which all will be benefited. Keshab Mahanta, Water Resource Minister, Rupak Sarma MLA, Nagaon and Padma Hazarika, MLA Sootea were also present at the function.

After the completion of this function, the Chief Minister inaugurated the 68th Vanamahotsav held at Kaliabor Mukti Jujaru Bhavan premises where a State-level general meeting was organised by the Forest Department where Chief Minister Sonowal was the chief guest.

Among others Rajen Gohain, Union Minster of State for Railways, Atul Bora, Minister of Agriculture attended as special guests while Pramila R. Brahma, Minister for Environment & Forest attended as the guest of honour. Keshab Mahanta, Water Resources Minister was the distinguished guest.