The school authority had selected these children through a formal process and allowed them to take admission into class-1. Accordingly, the guardians of these children had submitted supporting documents of EWS category.

The documents included an income certificate from the local revenue circle officer and a legal declaration paper of their economic status.

But the school authority rejected these documents and demanded specific certificate of EWS from the guardians as per the guidelines of the Central Government and disallowed these three children to take admission in the school which is a sheer violation of child rights and the Right To Education.

When these aggrieved guardians approached the district authority for a specific certificate of EWS, the district officers were unable to issue such certificate as per the State Government guidelines.

When the guardians demanded fresh guidelines of the Central Government for EWS, Principal Ghanshyam Pandey could not produce any copy of such a guideline before them, the guardians alleged.

Despite repeated efforts, the principal could not be contacted over phone at his office in this connection. Later, the guardians wrote a letter to the Prime Minister’s Office and intimated their grievances. But they have not received any response from the Prime Minister’s Office as yet.

The guardians have now decided to approach child rights bodies and the Human Resource Development Ministry with their grievances.