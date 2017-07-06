Adventure Camp



GUWAHATI, July 5 - Assam Rock and Sport Climbing Association is organise a three-day Adventure Camp to popularise Adventure Sports among youths and kids of the State. The Adventure Camp will commence from July 14 where the participants will be imparted basic training on sport climbing, natural rock climbing, jungle trekking, river crossing, white water rafting and high rope activities in and around the city by experienced trainers of the Association, informed Tarun Saikia joint secretary, Assam Rock and Sport Climbing Association in a release.