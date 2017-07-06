For SKACFC Gunjan Konwar scored two goals in the first and fourteenth minutes respectively while for Namrup, Ratul Nahar Deka reduced the margin in the 32nd minutes.

Ashim Sonowal officiated the match and he was assisted by Jiban Gogoi and Medini Khatowal. Kuleshwar Moran was the fourth official.

Earlier, the match was inaugurated by Satradhikar Biren Mahanta in presence of AFA secretary Ankur Dutta. The venue of the match was shifted to Doomdooma from Tinsukia for unavoidable circumstances.

At Nagaon, NF Railway drubbed Talap Kardaiguri Sports Association 10-0 and full point of the league. Till half time Railway team leading by 5-0

Sibra Narzary netted six goals and recorded double hattric. Other goals were netted by Chayaram Basumatary, J Prabin, Bipul Khanikar and Shankar Sheel.