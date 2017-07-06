AAKA vice president Bhaskarjyori Bora and secretary Pranab Kumar Bora in a press conference today said, about 700 players and technical officials from 13 States will take part in the championship in both men and women groups.

Assam will field two teams each in men and women categories, informed the AAKA secretary.

Despite running through acute financial crisis, the organisers are working from dawn to dusk to organise the meet in a befitting manner. Assam is organising the National Kung-Fu Championship after a gap of 18 years. AAKA president Kishan Singh was also present in the press conference and highlighted about organisational aspects.