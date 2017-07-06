

Riza Anirban in action during her pre-quarterfinal match against Sharmistha Das in Guwahati on Wednesday. Riza Anirban in action during her pre-quarterfinal match against Sharmistha Das in Guwahati on Wednesday.

In the women and youth girls categories most of the Guwahati players entered into the quarterfinal stage. The finals of the tournament will be played tomorrow. AASU adviser Samujjal Bhattacharya will be the chief guest in the closing function which will take place at 4 pm.

On the second day of the championship at the Deshbhakta Tarun Ram Phookan Indoor Stadium in the RG Baruah Sports Complex here today, Trisha Gogoi (Ghy), Shirly Baruah (Ghy), Adrija Sharma (OIL), Jitakhi Mazumdar (Ghy), Kritika Upadhaya (Ghy), Sharmistha Das (Ghy), Sneha Bhowmick (Ghy), Gargi Goswami (Ghy) made it to the last-eight stage in the women group.

In the pre-quarterfinal of the youth girls category Trisha Gogoi (Ghy) bt Meghna Rosel (Dib), Kritika Upadhaya (Ghy) bt Krishangi Kashyap (Ghy), Jaspreet Kaur (Nagaon) bt Jitakhi Mazumdar (Ghy), Sharli Baruah (Ghy) bt Arpita Das (Nagaon), Gargi Goswami bt (Ghy) bt Barsha Sinha (Gola), Adrija Sharma (OIL) bt Akanshya Deka (Ghy), Lia M Hussain (Ghy) bt Sneha Bhowmick (Ghy), Riza Anirban (Ghy) bt Sharmistha Das (Ghy).