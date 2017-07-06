

Indian batsman get ready for a net session at Kingston, Jamaica on Wednesday.

The series appeared done and dusted when India began a modest 190-run chase but their intimidating batting line-up fell short by 11 runs in a stunning turnaround on a slow pitch.

Of all the batsmen, former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni drew the maximum flak for his slow batting as he played 70 dot balls in his 54-run knock off 114 balls.

He failed to clear the boundary ropes in his first attempt at a big shot, yet again raising questions if he is the same old force as a finisher. Ravindra Jadeja too played an atrocious shot, resulting in his dismissal, which exposed India’s tail to a crunch situation.

The top order, led by Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane, who has hit four half centuries in a row, has done the bulk of scoring and India would need the two batsmen to continue in the same vein. It won’t be a surprise if captain Virat Kohli, who minced no words in criticising his team’s shot selection, brings about changes in the middle-order. – PTI