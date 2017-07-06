

Deepti Sharma of India executes a shot through the off side during their Women’s World Cup match at Derby, on Wednesday. Deepti Sharma of India executes a shot through the off side during their Women’s World Cup match at Derby, on Wednesday.

Batting first, India made 232 for eight in the stipulated 50 overs, and then restricted Sri Lanka to 216 for seven.

For Sri Lanka Dilani Manodara top scored with 61 as Poonam Yadav (2/23) and Jhulan Goswami (2/26) were the major wicket takers for India.

Earlier, Deepti Sharma (78) and skipper Mithali Raj (53) helped India post 232/8.

After a poor start by the top order batswomen, Deepti and Mithali forged a 118-run third-wicket partnership in 26 overs to stabilise the Indian innings.

But just when things seemed good at the middle, Deepti was sent packing in the 37th over by pacer Ama Kanchana. Deepti slammed 10 boundaries in her 110-ball knock.

New batswoman Jhulan Goswami (9) was dismissed in the 40th over and in the same over Miltali was adjudged leg before wicket off Slow left-arm orthodox Inoka Ranaweera.

Brief scores: India Women: 232 for eight in 50 overs (Deepti Sharma 78, Mithali Raj 53; Sripali Weerakkody 3/28, Inoka Ranaweera 2/55).

Sri Lanka Women: 216 for seven in 50 overs (Dilani Manodara 61; Poonam Yadav 2/23). – PTI