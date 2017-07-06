Interacting with the Project Governing Committee of the Nagaland Medical College at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat Office on Wednesday, the Chief Minister Shurhozelie Liezietsu has given his approval for the construction.

During the power point presentation of the master plan of the college, the Chief Minister said that it is like a dream of every Naga come true . “Though the State Government had some problems earlier with the land owners but all these have now been solved and the land owners have agreed in principle to donate their land for the upcoming medical college,” he said.

The Chief Minister was hopeful that in a month’s time all the issues would be settled.

He said, “In Nagaland, all the land belongs to the private individuals and communities, and, therefore, land acquisition has become a major problem”. The Chief Minister also expressed his gratefulness to the Medical Council of India and the Central Government for arranging necessary funds in this regard.

State Medical Minister P Longon during the meeting informed that the State Government would start construction work very soon.

It may be mentioned that today’s meeting the State Government has approved the master plan of the medical college which was presented.