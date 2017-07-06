The notification was issued by the district council and minority affairs department in this regard.

Further, of the 20-member district council, 12 proposed no confidence against Chief Executive Member (CEM) Kali Kumar Tongchangya of the Congress party.

The Chakma Autonomous District Council was created in 1972 under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

“The Governor of Mizoram exercising his powers under Para 16(2) of the Sixth Schedule has assumed all or any of the powers and functions of the Chakma Autonomous District Council and appoint the Deputy Commissioner of Lawngtlai as a caretaker of the Chakma Autonomous District Council to exercise such powers and functions vested in or exercisable by the District Council with immediate effect”, the notification said.

Earlier, Mizoram unit BJP and main Opposition Mizo National Front have submitted memorandums to the Governor urging him to dissolve the Congress-ruled Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC), a press release stated.