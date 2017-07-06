Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, July 5 - The Assam Sanmilita Mahasangha yesterday organised a programme at the SRB Hostel of Cotton University to remember the martyrs of the Language Movement – Swahid Ranjit Borpujari, Surjya Bora and Mofizuddin Ahmed.
Working president of the Mahasangha Matiur Rehman said the programme included lighting of lamps and observation of a minute’s silence in memory of the martyrs. Several members of the Mahasangha participated in the programme.
“It is unfortunate that the Language Act has still not been implemented in Assam. It is disrespect shown to the martyrs. In no other state of the country, there was any language agitation,” Rehman said.