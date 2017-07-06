Working president of the Mahasangha Matiur Rehman said the programme included lighting of lamps and observation of a minute’s silence in memory of the martyrs. Several members of the Mahasangha participated in the programme.

“It is unfortunate that the Language Act has still not been implemented in Assam. It is disrespect shown to the martyrs. In no other state of the country, there was any language agitation,” Rehman said.