Meanwhile, 650 students have got themselves enrolled in the Higher Secondary (HS) classes of the new university, which was created by upgrading the erstwhile Cotton College and merging the historic college and the CCSU for the purpose. According to information available with this newspaper, 350 students got themselves enrolled in the day shift of the HS Science section, while 150 students got themselves enrolled in each of the evening Science and Arts sections.

The university has an intake capacity of around 500 in the BSc classes, while it has an intake capacity of around 410 students in BA classes and around 400 students in the PG classes.

University Vice Chancellor (in-charge) Dr DJ Saikia told this newspaper that admissions to the undergraduate classes of the university are likely to be over shortly, while the dates for admissions to the university’s PG classes would be announced soon.

Initially, an apprehension concerning their fate disturbed the teachers, employees and students of the university when the university was formally inaugurated on June 1 last by Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Sarma said that the State Government expected that the entire Cotton family would work together to make the new university a leading one in the global perspective.

Cotton College Teachers’ Association (CCTA) general secretary Dr Arup Hazarika told this newspaper that the apprehensions of the teachers and non-teaching staff of the university concerning their salary and leave rules, etc., have been allayed. The Registrar of the university has been made the drawing and disbursal officer (DDO) of the university, said Dr Hazarika.

He stated that it is likely that the university would introduce faculties like law, business administration, medicine, engineering and several modern branches of humanities like international relations, comparative literature, museology, cloth designing, etc., to cope with the growing demands in the job market.

Meanwhile, Prof Mihir Kanti Choudhury, former Vice Chancellor of Tezpur University, has been appointed adviser to the Higher Education department with a Cabinet rank.