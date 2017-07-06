Police said the passenger train coming from Silghat had to halt at the station for additional time, which angered the passengers. The angry train travellers said the Silghat passenger runs regularly late, causing inconvenience to the passengers.

“Some passengers got down and started protesting. They were also joined by some unruly locals who then tried to block the train movement by sitting on the tracks. A train carrying oil tankers was also blocked,” a police official said.

Noonmati ACP Purabi Mazumdar said a team of police and CRPF personnel was rushed to the station.

“The mob was dispersed within 45 minutes. Train movement was normal after that. Some citizens of the area also helped the security forces,” the ACP said, adding that no one was injured in the skirmish.