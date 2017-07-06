

BEAR OUR WEIGHT: Bears climbing a tree at the State Zoo in Guwahati on Wednesday. – Photo: Samarendra Sarma BEAR OUR WEIGHT: Bears climbing a tree at the State Zoo in Guwahati on Wednesday. – Photo: Samarendra Sarma

In a statement, the convenors’ committee said that the convention would take place at the Chiriakhana Shishu Bidyapith at 10 am. It urged conscious people to attend the deliberations.

Alleging that it is the sheer neglect of the zoo resulting in unhygienic conditions that have been responsible for the deaths of a large number of animals in recent years, the committee said that the empty cages and the dirty surroundings testify to the abysmal upkeep of the zoo.

“Huge amounts of money have been spent in the recent past in the name of improving the zoo’s upkeep, but the reality points otherwise. There are ample instances of wasteful expenditures as well. It is precisely because of the poor upkeep that animals are dying in the zoo,” it said.

Ironically, it added, the zoo authorities have not been in a position to repair a broken switch board near the ticket counter for the past two years. The committee further said that the zoo lacks facilities for drinking water and toilets for visitors.

The committee also expressed concern at the move of the zoo authorities to obliterate the open space just outside the main gate of the zoo which used to provide shade to tired visitors. “Now construction work is on at the site to build some shops. This is totally uncalled for and has destroyed the aesthetics of the zoo surroundings,” it said.

The committee said lack of computerisation of the ticket counters is adding to the financial anomalies.