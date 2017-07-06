



A decision is this regard was taken at a meeting organised by the district administration on Tuesday with Deputy Commissioner (in-charge) Barnali Sarma in the chair.

The Superintendent of Excise (Kamrup Metro) has been directed to ensure that no alcoholic and psychotropic substances, including ganja, are used and to deploy adequate numbers of excise inspectors and staff around temples and other places.

Banners will be put up across the city announcing prohibition on use of such substances. The meeting decided that volunteers will be deployed by the Basistha Devalaya Authority and the Sukreswar Devalaya Authority for maintenance of order on the temple premises during the days of celebration.

The Bharat Scouts and Guides will deploy cadets during the Mela on the Basistha and Sukreswar temple premises round the clock.

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has been directed to provide uninterrupted supply of drinking water for the devotees, repair the street lights around Basistha and Sukreswar temples and to ensure cleaning of dustbins and washing of the roads around the two temples.

The City Police will deploy personnel at various strategic points, while the Traffic Police will ensure traffic regulation.

Sarma has directed the Fire and Emergency Services to place fire tenders near the Basistha and Sukreswar temples to deal with any kind of eventuality and the SDRF will be on stand-by throughout the Mela period.

The Superintending Engineer of PWD (Roads) has been tasked with repairing and servicing the roads leading to the Sukreswar and Basistha temples and also for repairing the footpath in front of the Sukreswar temple before the start of the Mela.

The Joint Director of Health Services of Kamrup (Metro) will provide two medical teams with ambulances, one each at the Basistha and Sukreswar temples, on all the days of the Mela, along with doctors and sufficient number of paramedical staff and supply of medicines. Food inspectors will be on hand to check food items and certify such items as fit for consumption.

The temple committees have been instructed to ensure that food distribution is done only in the specified areas and to ensure that there is no distribution of food on the footpaths around the temples.

Stand-by generators will be arranged by the temple committees and they will also have to put up proper barricades along the riverbanks before the start of the Mela.

The meeting decided that River Police will be deployed round the clock and Inland Water Transport (IWT) will place boats and life-saving jackets in the Brahmaputra to prevent any mishaps.

NDRF and SDRF have been asked to depute personnel on the days of the Mela to assist the temple committees.

Sarma has directed the APDCL to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the days of the festival and to assess the load capacity of the transformers from where power is supplied in order to prevent any untoward incident.

Certain points have been earmarked for distribution of drinking water en route from Basistha Ashram to Sukreswar temple and direction has been issued to avoid use of plastic containers and to use only paper glasses, besides installation of dustbins at each distribution point for disposal of glasses. The meeting also decided that the forest department will prune trees properly in the entire area around Basistha temple.

The circle officers of Guwahati and Dispur revenue circles have been directed to ensure that the temple committees take necessary steps to declare their premises as ‘No Plastic’ and ‘No Tobacco’ zones.

Control rooms will be set up at both Basistha and Sukreswar temples, which will be manned by staff from GMC, health department, APDCL, Public Health Engineering and Fire and Emergency Services.

Spot inspections will be carried out by officials of police department and district administration to ensure smooth arrangement of the Mela and the temple committees will have to deploy adequate numbers of Home Guards and Civil Defence personnel on payment basis.

Regarding food distribution, the meeting decided that those willing to serve food will have to take prior permission from the Deputy Commissioner’s office and use of paper glass and paper plate will be compulsory.