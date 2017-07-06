Official sources in the Home Ministry said the security situation was better in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh like never before and the imposition of AFSPA could be further reduced. Sources added that views of the state governments had been sought on the issue of partial withdrawal.

“We want people in these states to lead a normal life, considering that the situation in both States has improved,” sources said.

“The pro-talk faction of the ULFA is in peace talks with the government, while smaller groups have been neutralised. A relook is required to see if the Act can be partially lifted in some areas,” said sources.

A Home Ministry report said that Assam has been most peaceful state in recent years. There was a substantial decline in insurgency-related incidents in 2016 in the State. Elections to the State Assembly were by and large held peacefully in April last year. Security forces have been able to contain activities of militant groups in a major way and the year 2016 witnessed the lowest number of violent incidents since 1997.

There were 75 incidents in 2016 compared to 81 in 2015. At least 51 insurgents were neutralised in security forces operations while 366 insurgents were arrested. Security forces, however, lost four personnel in the operations. In 2016, the number of civilian deaths went up to 29.