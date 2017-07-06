



The Court of Special Judge, Assam, looking at the gravity of the case, remanded him to 10 days’ CID custody.

Bora, who was also the head of the special investigation team constituted by the Excise Department to unearth the causes and circumstances leading to the scam in BG Bonded Warehouse, had allegedly tried to conceal information about the illegal operations of the warehouse and even tried to sit on some important files, which could have come handy in zeroing on the accused, including Rajesh Jalan, much before.

“Bora in his official capacity gave all the prime accused in the scam a leeway and had even tried to shield them during questioning,” sources claimed.

Bora had allegedly played a key role in the BG Bonded Warehouse tax evasion scam and acted in liaison with other arrested co-accused, including liquor baron Rajesh Jalan, Bonty Gogoi and Deputy Commissioner of Excise Department Amarendra Nath.