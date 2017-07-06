

A family moving to a safer place at Buraburi village, Morigaon on Wednesday. - UB Photos A family moving to a safer place at Buraburi village, Morigaon on Wednesday. - UB Photos

According to the official flood bulletin, the Brahmaputra is flowing above its danger levels at Neamatighat, Tezpur, Guwahati and Dhubri. Its tributaries Dikhow, Dhansiri (South), Jia Bharali and Beki are flowing above their respective danger levels respectively at Sivasagar, Numaligarh, NT Road Crossing and at Road Bridge Crossing. In the Barak Valley, the Kushiyara is flowing above its danger level at Karimganj.

The affected districts include – Lakhimpur, Jorhat, Chirang, Golaghat, Cachar, Dhemaji, Biswanath, Karimganj, Sonitpur, Hojai, Majuli, Barpeta, Nagaon, Nalbari and Sivasagar. The current wave of flood has affected a total crop area of 16,008.47 hectares, the bulletin said.

Floodwaters have breached an embankment at Bongaon in Barpeta district and damaged the Bongamora-Garchinga, via Kutubpur, Road in Lakhimpur district, eroded away a part of the Gelabil river embankment at Kacharipam and Danichapori Gaon of Missamora Mouza under Dergaon Revenue Circle of Golaghat district.