The committee was formed on February 6 this year with former Chief Election Commissioner, Hari Sankar Brahma as its chairman. The committee is empowered to look after the land issues of the indigenous people of the State.

According to the committee, those who were born and brought up in Assam before March 1971 as per the Assam Accord and are Indian citizens, would be considered as indigenous people.

Representatives from student, apolitical and social groups belonging to different indigenous communities were present in the meeting which was chaired by Brahma.

Representatives put up their opinions and suggestions before the committee on the issues related to land rights of their respective communities.

The committee had received 2000 applications from indigenous people of 23 districts of the State, which the committee had taken up already, Brahma said.

A seminar and workshop would be held on the land rights issue of the indigenous communities in Guwahati on July 17, 18 and 20. In these events, all problems and demands of the communities will be discussed and solution will be found, committee members said.

The committee would submit its final report to the government by the end of September or October this year.

Besides Deputy Commissioner Biswajit Pegu and local legislator Phani Bhusan Choudhury, committee members Anil Kumar Bhattacharya, Ajay Kumar Dutta, Ramesh Barpatra Gohain, Rohini Kumar Baruah and Srikumar Dohotiya were present in the meeting.