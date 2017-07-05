Correspondent
KOKRAJHAR, July 4 - Kokrajhar district administration recently held a meeting with the members of the Kokrajhar District Haj Committee in the conference hall of the DC’s office.
The meeting discussed about the guidelines and instructions laid down by the government and decided to conduct two days of training programme for Haj pilgrims on July 5 and 6 at Joypur ME School.
Accordingly, the meeting further decided to organise a medical screening and vaccination of Haj pilgrims at the training venue. In this connection, the district administration has requested the interested Haj pilgrims to participate in the training.