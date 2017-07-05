

A submerged house after heavy showers lashed Gogamukh continuously for the last few days, in Dhemaji district on Tuesday. – UB Photos A submerged house after heavy showers lashed Gogamukh continuously for the last few days, in Dhemaji district on Tuesday. – UB Photos

The relief included 499.03 quintals of rice, 83.24 quintals of pulses, 22.89 quintals of salt and 1198 litres of mustard oil. Apart from that, 750 tarpaulins and 83 quintals of cattle fodder were also distributed as part of the flood relief work.

It may be recalled that 155 villages in Lakhimpur district were completely under water during the latest flood havoc.

In the meantime, the former MLA of Bihpuria, Bhupen Bora accused the district administration and the present elected representatives of not facilitating proper relief work in the flood-hit district. This was alleged by Bora in a press meet at North Lakhimpur Press Club yesterday.

He said that more than one lakh bighas of agricultural land had been under flood waters in Lakhimpur district with more than 20,000 affected families.

Former MLA Bora slammed the ruling BJP and its elected representatives and ministers of not visiting the flood-hit areas of the district, but who had on the contrary, thronged the district during the Namami Brahmaputra Festival and by-election for Lakhimpur HPC.

He also condemned the present Bihpuria MLA for distributing only a biscuit packet each to the flood-affected people in flood-ravaged Banhgora area. Bhupen Bora also lamented the lack of special flood package for Lakhimpur district and non-completion of embankment works before April.

Referring to Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who was the local MP here until recently, the ex-MLA said that he had not paid a visit to the flood-hit district so far. The Congress leader also slammed the present State Government for its contradictory stand on corruption, in which big fishes like Tuliram Ronghang were welcomed and petty offenders punished.

He also claimed that the public had by now realised that the present State Government was only subsisting on publicity stunts and repackaging the earlier welfare schemes of the Congress Government. Bhupen Bora also appealed to the State Government to reintroduce the Madhavdev Award, which had not been conferred since a long time.

He informed that the Congress party would soon organise a formal protest against the apathy of the district administration and the State Government towards the plight of the flood-hit in Lakhimpur district.