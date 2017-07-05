The business community here alleged that one sales tax superintendent and one sales tax inspector have been harassing traders here during the past couple of days in the name of enforcing GST compliance.

One such trader, Kaushal Bawari, owner of Shree Cloth Centre in New Market here submitted a written complaint to the Dibrugarh Deputy Commissioner yesterday, stating that Sales Tax Department people have been unnecessarily pestering the business community here. A Sales Tax Superintendent nemed P Mohan and another Sales Tax Inspector, one Borah, have been specifically mentioned in the complaint.

Bawari said corrupt Sales Tax Department employees are out to scuttle the good intentions of the Government by bringing about a transparent GST regime.

It is learnt that the district administration here has taken a serious view of the alleged malpractices by the Assam Sales Tax Department personnel here, and that suitable investigation and prosecution will take place, as per law.