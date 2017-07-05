Majuli Revenue Circle Officer Ajit Sarmah told this Correspondent that around 15,000 people were affected by the current wave of floods and the district administration had from yesterday started distributing relief material like pulses, rice and salt to the flood-hit people.

The official said that the situation was being constantly monitored by the district administration and so far the need to open relief camps was not felt. Sarmah said the Brahmaputra and its tributaries – Luit and Subansiri – were flowing above the danger level.

He added that the Brahmaputra was flowing steady while the tributaries were maintaining a receding trend and the situation was expected to improve soon.

Majuli island, which is annually wrecked by floods several times during the rainy season, since last year has been drawing more attention from Dispur with Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal representing the constituency.

Earlier a civil sub-division of Jorhat district, Majuli was elevated to the status of a district on September last by the new BJP-led State Government.