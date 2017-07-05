



Presently, there exists no difference in the level of the rivulet and the cultivable land. As a result, the economy of the area has been severely affected and there seems to be no solution in sight.

Famous Sanskrit scholar Pitambar Sidhanta Bagish of the 16th century had mentioned about the importance of the Gadadhar rivulet in his book titled Tirtha Kaumudi, and Beula was reportedly able to wrest back the life of her dead husband Lakhindar at the intersection of the Gadadhar and the Brahmaputra at Netai-Dhubunighat, which is considered a sacred place for bathing even today.

Unfortunately at Gauripur, the bank of the Gadadhar has been turned into a dumping ground and garbage collected from the main market of the town is dumped there, thereby causing health problems, besides creating a nauseating stench and seriously polluting the water of the rivulet. Alongside the bank, there are a number of temples and a transit point for the passengers of tempos, e-rickshaws etc. The temple management committee and the affected people have over the years urged the authority concerned to stop dumping of garbage, and to shift the dumping ground to some other suitable place, though no effective steps have yet been taken.

In the recent past, Gadadhar was important for the traders and a number of big markets grew up at Paglaghat, Pratapganj, Rupshi, Sahebganj, Asharikandi and Gauripur. The traders used boats to carry goods like jute, terracotta, pineapples, ginger etc., though those days are long gone.

The enlightened people of the area along with local nature lovers have requested the denizens of the river bank and the Government to look into the causes of the drying condition of the Gadadhar rivulet and ensure its free flow.