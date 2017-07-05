The DDUSY, as announced in this year’s State budget, aims to encourage the unemployed youth for entrepreneurship through formal banking channels.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister also made an auspicious start of ‘Boost Your Business’, an initiative by Facebook to offer a platform to support youth and entrepreneurs.

The Chief Minister said that the two programmes – DDUSY and ‘Boost Your Business’ are interlinked that aim to address youth unemployment through entrepreneurship.

Informing about the scheme, he said the DDUSY will facilitate bank loans between Rs 10 lakh to Rs 1 crore for setting up of Greenfield enterprises with 30 per cent subsidy, which is aimed at APST entrepreneurs. He said that the top priority would be accorded to the projects related to agriculture and allied sectors, including tourism, textile and handicrafts.

Khandu said that the IT platforms have opened new vistas of opportunities for entrepreneurs who want to sell their products across the globe. He appealed to the youths to make best use of the today’s session to learn more on how to effectively use social media in their business.