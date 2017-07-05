Public Works Minister Th Bhiswajit told reporters at Bashikhong that the State Government is working to repair the damaged banks of Imphal and Kongba rivers, which have left hundreds without shelter in the districts, particularly in Lilong area.

Overflowing waters of the Nambul river have inundated many roads in Tera, Uripok and Sagolband, throwing vehicular traffic out of gear.

Residents of the Yaralpat, Lamlai and Khundrakpam areas in Imphal East district have been evacuated and shifted to relief camps, officials said.

Urging everyone to lend their assistance in tackling the flood situation, the Minister said there have been some delays as due to inability to proceed towards the “severely affected areas” in Thoubal district.

Assam Rifles personnel have been deployed for relief and rescue operations at Mayang Imphal in Thoubal district after the Government sought their assistance. – PTI