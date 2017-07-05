NPYC President Vilhousilie Kenguruse told newsmen that the demand was placed before Governor P B Acharya in the form of a representation today.

In the representation, the NPYC criticised the Home Minister’s statement made in the last Assembly session admitting that more than 2000 constables, sub-inspectors and assistant sub-inspectors were appointed in the police department through “backdoor means”.

“The action of the Home Minister is tantamount to betrayal of oath of office to do justice to all sections of people without favour or ill-will,” the NPYC said.

The NPYC demanded that the State Government should stop all such “backdoor appointments” in the Government departments so as to give equal opportunity to the capable and educated unemployed youths in the State.

Expressing surprise over the seizure of huge amount of cash from the Kerala residence of MKR Pillai, consultant of police modernisation in Nagaland, the NPYC said, “The source of his income has become doubtful.”

Kenguruse said that though the State Government had notified that Pillai’s consultancy service with the department would be terminated on June 14 last, but no official notification was passed till now and he continued to function as a consultant till date.

“Being the Minister in-charge of the department involving both the cases, the Home Minister should “immediately step down or be sacked by the Government,” he said. – PTI