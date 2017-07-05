Under the agreement, the SBI would collect electricity bill from the MePDCL’s collection centres on all working days and deposit the same to its revenue collection account at the designated branch of the SBI.

Arrangements are being made for safe and easy transfer of the electricity bills of the MePDCL from its collection counters. Meanwhile, the agreement was signed recently at Lum Jingshai between KN War, Chief Engineer (Distribution) MePDCL and S Tripathy, Assistant General Manager of SBI.