The Arunachal Pradesh Government also confirmd that one IAF (ALH) helicopter with three crew members deployed for lifting stranded passengers due to road blockage between Sagalee and Itanagar has not landed back at Naharlagun helipad after it took off from Pilputu helipad near Sagalee at 3.48 pm.

The Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju, who had a narrow escape when his chopper made an emergency landing at Itanagar, while talking about the incident, said, “Weather is turbulent in the North-east. I am safe but whole the State machinery has been geared up to locate the IAF ALH chopper missing almost at the same time.”

He further added, “Chief Minister Pema Khandu and the State Government are mobilizing the local people to locate the missing IAF helicopter which was on a rescue mission in Arunachal.”