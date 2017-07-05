|
Woman found dead
Correspondent
JALUKBARI, July 4 - The body of an unidentified woman believed to be in her 40s was today found dead near the railway track behind Radisson Blu Hotel at Jalukbari, with her neck slit.
The police who have begun probing the case, suspect that the woman was raped and then murdered last night. There were bruises on the body.
The body has been kept at the GMCH morgue for identification and the police are awaiting the post-mortem report before proceeding further with the investigation.