According to Member Secretary of the committee Lakhya Konwar, a six-month course for UPSC aspirants will be launched in September this year. Two classrooms have been prepared in Guwahati city for the purpose and guest faculties will be roped in from outside the State as well, he said.

“This year, of the total 1,099 candidates who cleared the UPSC, only 13 are from Assam. The number is not satisfactory at all. It is not that our students do not have the talent, but what is needed is proper grooming,” Konwar said.

He said from now on students will not have to go to other cities like Delhi for coaching classes.

“Earlier, we were providing a month-long course. From this year, we will launch a six-month course. There will be a separate three-month course for the Mains,” he said.

Besides, the committee has made plans to introduce coaching classes in fifty colleges of the State for students who wish to take other competitive exams like those of railways, LIC, judicial services, bank PO etc.

Seventy per cent of the seats will be reserved for students who have already applied for the jobs, and the rest will be for other students.

The committee has also initiated a pilot project to start self-defence training courses for girls in ten towns of the State.

“Moreover, we have also seen that high school students are not very clear about future aspects and scope of various streams and subjects. Now we have planned to conduct orientation programmes in every district. Two students (class IX-XII) from each school will be invited to participate in the programme. We will try to create master trainers. They can then go back and hold orientation programmes at their school. We will also give materials which will be distributed among the school students,” Konwar said.

The committee will also organise a State Youth Festival in September this year in collaboration with various organisations. On the third week of this month, a conclave of sportsmen who had participated in international events will be held in Guwahati.

In the meantime, the committee has also launched its website.