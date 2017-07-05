The course, which began on Monday, is being conducted in the conference hall of SCERT, Assam in the city.

Altogether 31 principals from Baksa, Tinsukia, Sonitpur, Barpeta, Golaghat, Jorhat, Dima Hasao, Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Darrang, Nagaon, Morigaon, Kamrup (Rural), Kamrup (Metro), Dibrugarh and Sivasagar districts are going to the trained under this course.

During the course the main focus will be on some key areas – leading partnerships, leading school administration, developing self, transforming-teaching-learning process, buidling and leading teams and leading innovations.

The course will help the participants develop structured programmes for building knowledge with changing attitudes and applying skills necessary in transforming schools. It will help in identifying goals, removing obstacles, generating options, planning actions, operationalising plans, leading change, leading schools, leading people, follow-up support, etc.

Preetom Saikia, Commissioner and Secretary to the Govt of Assam, Elementary Education Department; Aruna Rajoria, Mission Director, SSA & RMSA, Assam and Prof Subitha GV Menon, Assistant Professor, NUEPA were among those present at the inaugural meeting.