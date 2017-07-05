With its focus on prospective entrepreneurs from the North East, ‘Ideation’ seeks to foster an entrepreneurial culture in the region, selecting promising ideas and assisting them to grow in line with NRL’s corporate vision and mission of providing an impetus to the development of the region.

The initiative is in line with the ambitious Start-up India Mission of the Government of India which envisages building a start-up ecosystem in the country.

The ‘Ideation’ launch function here was attended by NRL MD P Padmanabhan, NRL Director (Finance) SK Barua, a host of luminaries in the field of start-up and hundreds of budding entrepreneurs representing academic institutions like IIT Guwahati, Assam Engineering College etc.; entrepreneurs registered under MSME and local start-up clusters.

On the occasion, he ‘Ideation’ website with url www.ideation.nrl.co.in was formally launched. The website, other than featuring details of the scheme, would also facilitate online submission of start-up ideas till August 15 next. In a run-up to the event, the ‘Ideation’ Facebook page ‘nrlideation’ and Twitter handle ‘@nrlideation’ have gone live to reach out to its target audience and promote the initiative.

Entrepreneurs and groups whose ideas have been shortlisted will be called to give a presentation in August-end.

“The scrutiny will be done by an independent jury. Mentoring will also be done at the incubation centre for which we will hire domain experts,” MD Padmanabhan said.

The NRL will not have any equity stakes nor will it have any rights on the start-ups.

The contest has been divided into three categories – ideas requiring seed funding for incubation to make it ready for commercialisation, commercially viable innovation requiring early stage funding and scale-up funding for young start-ups.