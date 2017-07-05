This was stated by Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma here today.

Speaking during the valedictory session of the 8th India Bangladesh Friendship Dialogue which concluded in Guwahati today, Sarma said the issue of illegal immigration is an area of serious concern for the people of Assam. He said that the issue of identification of aliens will be laid to rest once the updated NRC comes out.

“The draft NRC will be out by end of this year. Then we will know the magnitude (of the problem). Then we will come to the government of Bangladesh, through the Government of India, for a lasting solution,” Sarma said.

He, however, did not elaborate further on the issue.

Sarma added that the relation between the northeastern region of India and Bangladesh is friendly and based on shared values, but there are some challenges, one of which is the issue of infiltration of illegal immigrants from across the border into Assam.

He said the northeastern states and Bangladesh can join hands to create “world-class” institutions and facilities in the area of education and healthcare.

He said that transit of goods to the Northeast from ‘mainland’ India and other parts of the world through Bangladesh can benefit Dhaka not only by means of earning transit fee but it will also improve the services sector in Bangladesh and bring additional investments to the neighbouring country.

Sarma said Bangladesh can also “come closer to China” by the land route through the Northeast.