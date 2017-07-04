Addressing the gathering, Kumud Chandra Mahanta, senior advocate, Morigaon Bar Association said that due to lack of education, tribal people suffer a lot in legal matters. He urged the leading citizens of the society to come forward to create awareness about free legal service among the poor tribal people.

Speaking on the occasion, Pranab Jyoti Mosrong, president, Morigaon District Tribal Sangha thanked the DLSA, Morigaon for taking the initiative to educate the poor, illiterate tribal people about free legal service. He appealed to the legal authorities to organise more such awareness camps in the future. Ranjita Agarwal, secretary DLSA, Morigaon dwelt at length about free legal service to the poor under DLSA.