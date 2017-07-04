Bank Day observed at Mangaldai

Correspondent

MANGALDAI, July 3 - The officers and staff of the main branch of SBI, Mangaldai observed the 62nd edition of the Bank Day in a befitting manner on Saturday. The celebration featured awareness drives among the customers about various customer-friendly steps adopted by the branch, followed by an interactive session between the bank officials and the customers and a drawing contest among the school students. The daylong celebration ended with the prize distribution ceremony in the afternoon where newly-appointed AGM of the branch Swapan Kr Sarkar, Manager PBD, Deben Baishya, secretary of the bank employees’ union, Manoranjan Kalita and Basanta Deka gave away the prizes to the winners of the drawing contest.