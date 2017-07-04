AASAA’s foundation day observed

Correspondent

JAGIROAD, July 3 - The 21st foundation day of All Adivasi Students’ Association of Assam (AASAA) was observed by the Morigaon district unit of All Adivasi Students’ Association of Assam at the Nellie Kuthuri Tea Garden premises on July 2 with various programmes. Nagen Orang, adviser of the district unit hoisted AASAA’s flag, which was followed by swahid tarpan offered by Narayan Nag, Joint Secretary, AASAA. A procession was also taken out in the tea garden area where a large number of tea tribes participated with their traditional dresses. An open session was also organised on the occasion.