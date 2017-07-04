The meeting was organised under the aegis of the district administration in collaboration with the IOCL and BPCL. Participating in the meeting as the chief guest, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched this scheme at Ballia of Uttar Pradesh for the first time. Among other beneficial schemes launched by Narendra Modi, Ujjwala will cover five crore beneficiaries in the country and will be an alternative means against felling of trees for firewood. Through this scheme, beneficiaries under BPL families will get LPG connection at a cheaper rate, for the new LPG connection under this scheme, the Union Government will pay Rs 1600, the State Government will pay Rs 1000 and the beneficiary will have to pay only Rs 625. The minister also said that within two to three years, LP schools will also be provided LPG connection for cooking mid-day meal.

In this meeting, LPG connection card under the scheme and letter of fund for infrastructure development of 14 satras of the district were distributed. Participating in the meeting as a guest, MP of Rajya Sabha Biswajit Daimary said that through this scheme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is thinking about the uplift of the poor and spoke about the advantages of the use of LPG in kitchens. Saurabh Chaliha, Deputy General Manager of IOC said that now 1 lakh 15 thousand beneficiaries have been selected in this scheme and it will be a scheme to provide a healthy, smokeless and pollution-free environment to the kitchens of the BPL families. In the meeting, Vinod Seshan, Deputy Commissioner of the district delivered the welcome address and it was also attended by MPs Ramen Deka and Bijoya Chakraborty, and MLAs of Kamalpur, Rangiya, Hajo, Palasbari, Chaygaon and Boko LACs.