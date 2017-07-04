Although the Dhubri railway station is one of the oldest railway stations in the entire North-east but due to lack of traffic and other demographic and geographic issues, it has been classified as an E-category railway station. E-category railway stations are the least category of railway stations. However, the (NFR) has decided to grant a special status to the railway station keeping in view its religious importance.

While addressing the local media recently, Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO) of the NF Railway, Pranav Jyoti Sharma said that thousands of pilgrims visit Gurdwara Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib, the Mahamaya temples of the district, the Panbari Rangamati Masjid etc., every year. If the railway communication to the town is developed, then we hope that the pilgrims will multiply. He added, “The NFR has sanctioned an amount of Rs 3.4 crore on June, 2016 just to develop the Dhubri railway station. With this amount of money, the station will be upgraded and better passenger facilities will be available.”

As per the details of the project, the platforms of the station will be raised from low-level passenger platforms to high-level platforms. Provisions of hydrant pipelines with yard drainage will be made and passenger platform sheds will be extended to five bays. The upgradation process will also include an extension of the circulating area, construction of 8-bed retiring room, installation of overhead PVC water tanks with iron removal plants.

It was also informed that the entire station will be improvised into a state-of-the-art railway station. “We have planned to decorate the gate and the walls of the station with craft and paintings from all over the district to give the passengers a view of the history, culture and tradition of the area,” said the CPRO.

He also added that the project has been finalised and they will soon start the field works after the completion of a few more paper works. Sharma also said that apart from upgrading the station, the NFR is also planning to connect the station with more number of trains. “As per the demands of the people of Dhubri, we are working hard and will soon start the plying of the Dhubri-Silghat Rajyarani Express, on a daily basis,” he said.