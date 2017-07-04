The theme for the tournament is “North-East as a hub of Tennis, Tennis for All”. Around 300 players from all over the region are expected to take part in the championship.

Competitions will be conducted in the age group of U-10 boys and girls, combined singles, U-12, U-14 boys and girls singles, U-18 boys doubles, veterans (above 40) doubles.

A total prize money of Rs 1.5 lakh is at stake as scholarship money along with tennis gears, trophies and certificates. The organisers are planning to sponsor a few budding players after the tournament while they are also looking forward to help swimmer Elvis Ali Hazarika, who is planning to cross the English Channel next year, stated a press release.