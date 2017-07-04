Held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, the meeting was organised in order to take stock of the last minute preparations for the matches to be held here in the city.

Altogether nine matches including two quarterfinals and a semifinal will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Sarusajai here.

The meeting also deliberated on the role and responsibilities of the departments in holding the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

The FIFA officials, including tournament director Javier Ceppi and venue director Romma Khanna expressed their satisfaction over the arrangements. The meeting also decided to do the needful for the security and public viewing of the FIFA U-17 World Cup trophy which would remain in Guwahati from August 31 to September 5.

Finance Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Minister of State (I/C) for Youth Affairs and Sports Naba Kumar Doley, Chief Secretary VK Pipersenia, Director General of Police Mukesh Sahay, and a host of other senior officers of civil and police administration including officials of Sports Authority of India were present during the meeting, stated a release.