The Nagen Hazarika memorial tournament will get underway tomorrow at the Deshbhakta Tarun Ram Phookan Indoor Stadium in RG Baruah Sports Complex here.

It will be followed by the RG Baruah memorial tournament which will start from July 7.

Around 400 paddlers from districts including Guwahati, Golaghat, Mangaldoi, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Nagaon, Nazira, North Lakhimpur, Duliajan and two institutions – NF Railway and Oil India Limited will vie for titles in different groups. The earlier major ranking tournaments were organised at Nagaon, Golaghat, Dibrugarh and Duliajan respectively.

Subrajit Singha of Golaghat and Nayan Jyoti Sarma of Jorhat will be official observers of the championships while Rajdeep Bhuyan of Dibrugarh has been named as competition manager for both the tournaments. Chandan Goswami of Nagaon will conduct the first championship as chief referee and Govinda Upadhaya will act as chief referee in the RG Baruah memorial championship. Biman Bhagaboti of Sivasagar will be the deputy chief referee for both the championships.

ATTA secretary Tridib Duvarah informed that Sports Minister Naba Kumar Doley will be the chief guest in the inaugural function tomorrow. Director of Sports Pabitra Ram Khound will also be present as guest during the occasion. The opening ceremony will take place at 4pm.