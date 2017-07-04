State PHE Minister Bamang Felix recently visited the NGO, Sulabh International, at Dwarka Mahavir Enclave in this connection, officials said.

Founder of the NGO Bindeswar Pathak said, “Sulabh International along with another NGO has conducted a detailed survey of Hong village in Ziro. Construction of international standard toilets will start soon.”

Felix also sought support of the organisation to make Arunachal open defecation free. – PTI