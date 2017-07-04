In a release, NPCC said use of the word “supreme sacrifice” liberally has now become the “facade for all illegal activities of NPF.”

“It is for the first time in any political history, we are hearing about the son making supreme sacrifice so that his father continues to be Chief Minister and the father rewarding his son to be his advisor after performing rites of so-called supreme sacrifice at NPF CEC meeting,” the NPCC said.

While reiterating that it has no issues in the father-son combine running the affairs of the NPF as their personal fiefdom, NPCC, however, said the affairs of the government is a separate issue. “There can be no greater case of nepotism than Dr Shürhozelie appointing his unmandated son, who had recently resigned as legislator to pave way for him,” it stated.

Rather than taking pains to explain about parliamentary norms and procedures on the ascension of Dr Shürhozelie as CM, the NPCC said, the NPF should instead be “ashamed” that there was no suitable or capable legislator among the 48 party legislators to take over as the CM. “This shows the depth of leadership crisis in NPF that had to fall back on an unmandated leader to give them some breathing space,” it added.

On the issue of NPF-BJP alliance, NPCC said despite NPF saying that both NPF and BJP are natural allies and recalling their relationship back to 1977, it said the alliance is based more on convenience of petty politics.