|
KSO calls off strike
Correspondent
IMPHAL, July 3 - The proposed State-wide indefinite strike of Kuki Students Organisation (KSO) from Tuesday midnight has been called off following the arrest of the killer of student leader Lenkholal Haokip. Haokip,president of Haokip Students Organisation (HSO), was shot dead by unidentified gunmen on June 23 at Langol area in Imphal West district.
“Consequent upon the arrest of one of the killers of HSO president, the KSO has called off its State-wide general strike, KSO said in a statement.
Lauding the police which apprehended the killer, the KSO hoped that the authority will arrest the other killers and unearth the conspiracy behind the assassination, it added.