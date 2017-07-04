Chief Minister N Biren Singh reviewed the flood situation in the State in a meeting with Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Letpao Haokip and top officials. He urged the Centre to declare the present flood situation as ‘calamity of severe nature.’

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Biren Singh reviewed the flood situation in the State at a meeting with Chief Secretary O Nabakishore-led top officials of State Government. The State has encountered three rounds of flood since May this year. The first and second round occurred in last week of May and second week of June this year.

Hundreds of houses and large areas covered with standing crops have been inundated after Imphal, Kongba and Thoubal rivers breached embankments on Sunday.

Heavy landslide between Litan and Mahadev along Imphal-Ukhrul road and Churachandpur-Thanlon along Imphal-Churachandpur-Thanlon road have affected the vehicular movement along the said routes for the second day.

Environmentalist Dr RK Ranjan has opined the need to make a new approach with the idea of river basin as a unit of Development/Management Planning in the State. “It will be wiser on the part of the government to study the river system and its associated watershed/catchment areas and the wetland component scientifically first for any step of developmental planning and its implementation,” he felt.