Mizoram Animal Husbandry and Veterinary department director Saingura Sailo today said that the second laboratory test at College of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry at Selesih had confirmed the incidence of swine flu.

There were fears that the pigs had died of the dreaded Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome, which had claimed the lives of over 4,000 pigs in six Mizoram districts last year and over 3,000 in 2013. – PTI