Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) sources told The Assam Tribune that Kumar will land in Guwahati on Tuesday evening and spend the night in the city.

She will leave for Shillong early Wednesday morning and there she will interact will MLAs of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.

Kumar will then return to Guwahati the same afternoon and hold an interaction will Congress MLAs from Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Sikkim and Tripura at the Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra. Later in the evening she will address a press conference.

After spending the night here, Kumar will fly back to New Delhi on the morning of July 6.

Kumar, a former Lok Sabha Speaker and former Union Minister, is the Opposition’s candidate for the Presidential polls, which will take place on July 17. The Congress leader has been supported by 16 other Opposition parties. She is locked in a straight contest with NDA nominee Ram Nath Kovind.