The strike had begun on Saturday, but the carrier association suspended its agitation today. The workers’ association is reportedly in talks with the IOC authorities to settle its demands.

The oil scarcity was also aggravated following panic buying by customers yesterday due to a proposed shutdown call by dealers.

The North East India Petroleum Dealers Association had called a shutdown today, but it was withdrawn late last night.

The shutdown was called following an “arbitrary decision” by the IOC to close down a petrol pump in the city. The district administration intervened and asked the IOC to reopen the pump, the association said.

The dealers, however, said the situation would ease in a day or two.