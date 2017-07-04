Just after the landslide news was aired in the electronic media this morning, Sonapur Circle Officer Dhrubajyoti Hazarika rushed to the landslip-prone areas of Jorabat and Sonapur and directed evacuation of the houses and shops in those areas.

Notice was also issued to the MBL Construction Company to remove the stones and debris from its operation sites in the area in order to prevent loose soil from spilling on to the National Highway 37. No landslide-related casualties have been reported till the filing of this report.